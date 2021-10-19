Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian fintech firm CRED valued at US$4 billion in new funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian fintech firm CRED valued at US$4 billion in new funding round

19 Oct 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 03:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :India's CRED said on Tuesday it had raised US$251 million in a new funding round led by existing investors and private equity firms Tiger Global and Falconedge, valuing the fintech company at US$4.01 billion.

"Two new investors - Marshall Wace and Steadfast - joined the cap table. DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP and Dragoneer increased their investments in CRED with this round," a CRED spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Founded in 2018, CRED allows users to pay their credit card bills through its online platform and rewards them with offers from various brands and companies such as Puma and Samsung. When a user redeems a reward, the company then pays CRED an agreed-upon fee.

The company also gained a following on social media in recent months after releasing web commercials with quirky storylines.

Indian startups have been on a tear in 2021, with several companies entering the unicorn or US$1 billion club, while other high-profile names including food delivery app Zomato and hotel aggregator Oyo listing or pursuing a debut on domestic stock exchanges.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us