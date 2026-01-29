Indian fintech firm Paytm posts quarterly profit on core business growth

Jan 29 : Indian fintech firm Paytm reported a profit for the third quarter on Thursday, driven by growth in its financial and payments services business while it kept costs under control.

The digital payments firm posted a net profit of 2.25 billion rupees for the quarter ended December 31, from a loss of 2.08 billion rupees a year earlier.

Paytm has focused on its core businesses and reduced expenses, managing to deliver a profit in the quarter ending June 2025, following earlier challenges in its payments business after the central bank ordered the shutdown of its banking unit in January 2024.

In the July to September period, however, the company had posted a sequential decline in profit, hurt by a one-time cost related to an impairment loss against a loan given to an online gaming joint venture.

The most recent quarter saw analysts anticipating positive results from Paytm's focus on core businesses, bolstered by festive season tailwinds, which typically increase credit activity.

Revenue from operations rose 20 per cent year-on-year to 21.94 billion rupees, while expenses dropped 2 per cent.