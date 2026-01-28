Indian fintech firm Pine Labs posts quarterly profit on strong digital payments demand

Jan 28 : Indian fintech firm Pine Labs reported a third straight quarterly profit on Wednesday, supported by strong demand as more users shift to digital payments.

The company reported a profit of 423.9 million rupees ($4.6 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with a loss of 566.7 million rupees a year earlier.

Indian fintech firms have continued to benefit from strong growth in cashless transactions, rising merchant adoption and a renewed investor appetite.

Pine Labs has also been moving into overseas markets and targets long-term scale across its merchant commerce and digital infrastructure businesses.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company's revenue grew nearly 24 per cent on-year to 7.44 billion rupees, led by a 16.4 per cent climb in its biggest segment, digital infrastructure and transaction platform.

Pine Labs competes with Paytm and Razorpay in India's fintech market, which is forecast to grow to $769.5 billion by 2031, from $106.2 billion in 2024, according to Persistence Market Research.

($1 = 91.7437 Indian rupees)