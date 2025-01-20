Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian fintech Paytm's Q3 adjusted loss narrows sequentially as payments business recovers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian fintech Paytm's Q3 adjusted loss narrows sequentially as payments business recovers

Indian fintech Paytm's Q3 adjusted loss narrows sequentially as payments business recovers

FILE PHOTO: A QR code sticker of the digital payment app Paytm is seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata, India July 9, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

20 Jan 2025 01:12PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2025 01:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:India's Paytm, on Monday, reported a narrower third-quarter adjusted loss compared with the previous quarter as its digital payments business recovered from the winding down of its payments bank unit.

The company posted a loss of 2.08 billion rupees ($24.05 million) before exceptional items and tax for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a 4.07-billion-rupee loss in the second quarter.

On a net basis, Paytm's loss was narrower than the 2.2 billion rupees loss it posted in the year-ago quarter. In the previous quarter, it reported its first-ever profit since listing due to a one-time gain from the sale of its ticketing business to food delivery company Zomato.

Paytm's revenue from operations rose 10.1 per cent sequentially to 18.28 billion rupees, compared to a 34 per cent sequential slide in the previous quarter when it reported a slower-than-anticipated improvement from the payment business wind-down.

The country's financial regulator wound down Paytm's banking unit in January 2024, citing persistent compliance issues, sparking worries about its digital payments business and leading to a near 60 per cent drop in Paytm's stock within two weeks.

Since then, however, it has received regulatory approval to run as a third-party app for existing digital payment customers and received clearance to sign on new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users, helping the stock recover. ($1 = 86.4750 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement