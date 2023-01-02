Logo
Business

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns
Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns

FILE PHOTO: The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

02 Jan 2023 09:40PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 09:40PM)
BENGALURU : Indian food aggregator Zomato Ltd said on Monday its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Gunjan Patidar, had resigned.

Source: Reuters

