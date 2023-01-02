Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns

Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns

FILE PHOTO: The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

02 Jan 2023 09:40PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Zomato Ltd said on Monday Gunjan Patidar, the company's co-founder and chief technical officer, had resigned after more than a decade with the Indian food delivery firm.

"Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company," it said in a stock exchange filing.

His resignation comes after a string of high-profile departures from the company in the last few months, including that of Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara and vice president of global growth Siddharth Jhawar.

Zomato, which did not say why Patidar was resigning, has posted losses narrowing in its last two quarterly results. Its food delivery business' gross order values - the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform - jumped 23 per cent from a year earlier in the September quarter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.