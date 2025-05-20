Indian healthcare AI startup Qure.AI aiming for IPO in two years, CEO says

Qure.AI, an India-based startup providing artificial intelligence tools to healthcare firms, is aiming to turn profitable in the next financial year and for an initial public offer (IPO) in two years, its CEO told Reuters.

The company, founded in 2016 and largely backed by AI firm Fractal Analytics, counts Peak XV Partners and Novo Nordisk's Novo Holdings among its investors, and has raised $125 million in funding so far, CEO Prashant Warier said.

"We look to break even and be profitable next financial year. As we sort of get to that break-even...we can start planning. And maybe in two-and-a-half years or two years is the earliest we can do an IPO," he said last week.

He declined to elaborate on the firm's valuation. The firm was valued at $264 million as of November 2024, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Qure.AI provides AI solutions in diagnostics for early detection of tuberculosis, lung cancer and stroke risks. Its global clients include AstraZeneca, and Medtronic and Johnson and Johnson MedTech in India.

The global market for AI in healthcare, valued at $14.92 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $110 billion by 2030, according to market estimates.

AI is being rapidly adopted by healthcare service providers around the world for early detection of diseases and to streamline work for overburdened professionals, according to industry experts.

"We're growing at a rate of 60 per cent-70 per cent every year (in revenue) and I think we probably will accelerate in the next five years," Warier said, adding that they serve around 15 million patients annually.

QureAI derives about 25 per cent of revenue from the United States, which is its largest market, and is also eyeing expansion in the market with further partnerships, he said.

The company also is focusing on on low-and middle-income countries in Latin America and Africa. India, however, is a much smaller market for the firm, contributing less than 5 per cent of revenue.