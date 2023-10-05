Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian IT firms set for "washout" year, focus now on 2025 - J.P.Morgan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian IT firms set for "washout" year, focus now on 2025 - J.P.Morgan

Indian IT firms set for "washout" year, focus now on 2025 - J.P.Morgan

FILE PHOTO: Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 07:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : J.P.Morgan analysts expect investors to parse upcoming second-quarter results and commentary from Indian IT companies for signs of recovery in deal signings in fiscal 2025 following a "washout" year.

"We remain negative on the sector as we haven't seen a meaningful uptick in demand in our recent checks. We think the overall setup is not as positive as last quarter," analysts Ankur Rudra and Bhavik Mehta said in a note on Wednesday.

All major IT firms, including Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCLTech, have previously warned that clients, the majority of which are U.S.-based, have been lowering their IT spending, delaying and even cancelling contracts, as economic growth slows and on fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.

"Investors have assumed FY24 is a washout and shifted focus to FY25, hoping for a rebound," the analysts said, adding that explained the Nifty IT index outperforming the blue-chip Nifty 50 over the past three months.

The focus for this quarter's earnings reports will be on deal signings as well as the split of new deals versus renewals to assess fiscal 2025 growth, the analysts said.

However, Rudra and Mehta said their recent meeting with various industry executives recently did not show "any meaningful optimism of a demand rebound".

"There are green shoots in certain paths, but overall decision-making and deal ramp-ups remain sluggish."

They remain more negative on the sector than on the broader market.

J.P.Morgan expects high single-digit earnings growth, in percentage terms, for large-cap IT companies in fiscal 2025, while market expectations are for double-digit growth.

Similarly, it expects low double-digit growth for mid-cap companies, compared with market expectations of mid-teens growth.

Nonetheless, J.P.Morgan upgraded Infosys to "neutral" from "underweight" saying lower expectations were baked in and its large deal wins give visibility into fiscal 2025.

TCS, Infosys and HCLTech report results next week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.