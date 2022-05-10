Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees

Indian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees

BharatPe logo is seen in front of displayed QR code in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

10 May 2022 03:10PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 03:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Indian payments startup BharatPe said on Tuesday its board had recommended several measures, following a corporate governance review, including termination of several employees and vendors and filing criminal cases against them for misconduct.

IPO-hopeful BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, had initiated a corporate governance review in January hoping to soothe investor worries over a public spat involving personal investments by one of its co-founders.

The firm, which competes with apps including SoftBank's Paytm and Google Pay in India's booming payments market, came under intense investor and media scrutiny after co-founder Ashneer Grover sought damages from Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, alleging that the bank declined him financing for a personal investment.

In January, Reuters had reported that the audit would assess if BharatPe's senior executives are making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts, leading to a new code of conduct.

After a detailed review of a report to determine wilful misconduct and gross negligence by a former founder over the last two months, the board of BharatPe has recommended several decisive measures that are being implemented, the firm said in a statement.

BharatPe said it was introducing a new vendor procurement policy to mitigate any risk of employees indulging in suspicious transactions to enrich themselves, adding that it has terminated the services of several employees in departments who were directly involved with blocked vendors.

"Many vendors involved in malpractices, such as incorrect or inflated invoices, have been blocked for further business with the company... the company has already issued legal notices to these vendors to recover the amount and will be filing civil or criminal cases against them in the coming days," BharatPe added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us