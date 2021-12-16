Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian ride hailing firm Ola raises US$500 million loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian ride hailing firm Ola raises US$500 million loan

Indian ride hailing firm Ola raises US$500 million loan

FILE PHOTO: An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 02:29PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 02:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised US$500 milllion loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year.

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to US$1 billion through an initial public offering.

Earlier this month, Ola Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said the company planned to go public in the first half of 2022.

The proposed loan issuance got a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of about US$1.5 billion, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Aggarwal also plans to list Ola's separate electric vehicle business in the future - a segment it has bet heavily on - and is currently building it out starting with electric scooters. Ola began deliveries of its electric scooters on Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us