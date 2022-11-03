Indian rupee likely to weaken after US Fed delivers yet another steep rate hike

A weak rupee is one of the factors that is exacerbating India's high inflation levels.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called a special meeting on Thursday to discuss missing its inflation target, which requires the central bank to write a letter to the government.

INDIAN RUPEE UNLIKELY TO RECOVER SOON

But observers believe the Indian currency is unlikely to recover any time soon and could weaken further, beyond the record low of 83 rupees per US dollar that it hit last month.



“I don't expect that the rupee will strengthen from here,” said Trust Mutual Fund chief executive Sandeep Bagla. “I think the rupee has a good chance of weakening to about 85 to the dollar, from the 83.



“Because we simply don't have the flows. And the RBI has spent about US$100 billion in trying to defend the rupee without much success.”