Indian tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo -sources
Indian tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo -sources

FILE PHOTO: The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 08:50PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 09:04PM)
BENGALURU :Indian income tax officials on Wednesday visited a factory of Chinese PC maker Lenovo in the union territory of Puducherry and one of its offices in Bengaluru city as part of an inquiry, two sources told Reuters.

The officials inspected laptops of Lenovo employees during the visit, one of the sources said. They also tried to contact Lenovo's senior management during and after the visit as part of the inquiry, the person added.

Lenovo, which confirmed the visit, said it was "co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required".

"We adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business," it said.

The reason for the visit was not immediately clear.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that tax officers also visited the facilities of contract manufacturer Flex Ltd in Tamil Nadu state.

Source: Reuters

