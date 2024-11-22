Indian tycoon Adani's US indictment spooks investors; bonds fall again

India's Adani Group bonds were under pressure for a second session on Friday (Nov 22) following billionaire founder Gautam Adani's indictment for fraud by US prosecutors and arrest warrants issued for him over an alleged US$265 million bribery scheme.

The group tried to assure investors it was a "law-abiding organisation" and said the accusations were "baseless and denied". That did not stop its companies from losing about US$27 billion in market value on Thursday.

In early Asian trade on Friday, Adani companies' US dollar bonds were kept under pressure, nursing heavy loss from a day earlier. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone debt maturing in 2027 traded at 92 cents on the dollar and longer-dated maturities around 80 cents.

The group's India-listed shares are due to start trading on Friday at 3.45am GMT.

US prosecutors have charged eight people with agreeing to pay about US$265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts that could yield US$2 billion of profit over 20 years as well as to develop India's largest solar power plant project.