Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indiana confirms GM, SDI will build US$3 bilion EV battery manufacturing plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indiana confirms GM, SDI will build US$3 bilion EV battery manufacturing plant

Indiana confirms GM, SDI will build US$3 bilion EV battery manufacturing plant

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, US on Mar 16, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Rebecca Cook)

13 Jun 2023 07:38PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2023 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

General Motors and Samsung SDI will build a more than US$3 billion EV battery cell plant in Indiana scheduled to begin operations in 2026, creating 1,700 manufacturing jobs, the state's governor said Tuesday (Jun 13).

The companies said in April they would invest more than US$3 billion to build a joint venture EV battery manufacturing plant in the US but did not name a location.

Reuters reported in January that GM had opted not to move forward with building a fourth US battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Indiana, but said GM could still pick Indiana for a battery plant with another partner.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

electric vehicle

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.