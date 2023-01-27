India's Adani Group says it is evaluating action against Hindenburg Research

BENGALURU: Adani Group said on Thursday (Jan 26) that it is evaluating "remedial and punitive action" under United States and Indian laws against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in a report accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens.

Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost US$10.73 billion in market capitalisation in India on Wednesday after Hindenburg released the report, which also said it held short positions in the conglomerate through its US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments. Adani's US bonds also fell.

In a statement to Indian exchanges, Adani Group's head of legal, Jatin Jalundhwala, called the report by the US research group "maliciously mischievous" and "unresearched".

"We are evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research," Jalundhwala said in the statement.

The report had "adversely affected the Adani Group, (its) shareholders and investors" Jalundhwala said, adding that "the volatility in Indian stock markets created by the report is of great concern".