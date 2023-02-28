Logo
Business

India's Adani plans to repay up to US$790 million share-backed loans by March: Sources
India's Adani plans to repay up to US$790 million share-backed loans by March: Sources

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad, India on Jan 27, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)

28 Feb 2023 12:33PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 01:43PM)
HONG KONG: India's Adani Group plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth between US$690 million and US$790 million by end of March this year, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to burnish its credit profile after a short-seller attack.

Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via a US$800 million, three-year credit line, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Those plans were presented by the Adani management to the group's bondholders in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Feb 28).

An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Seven listed Adani group of companies lost over US$140 billion in market value since a Jan 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the group improperly used tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.

Adani has rejected the allegations and denied wrongdoing.

Adani has already held calls with bondholders earlier this month in attempts to assuage investor concerns, where group executives revealed refinancing plans at some of its units and also plans to completely pre-pay all loans against shares.

Source: Reuters/rc

