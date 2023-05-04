Logo
India's Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale for $30 million
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

04 May 2023 03:28PM
BENGALURU : India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Thursday that it has completed the sale of its Myanmar Port for $30 million.

Source: Reuters

