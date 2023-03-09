Logo
Business

India's April-February finished steel exports slump 52%
Business

India's April-February finished steel exports slump 52%

India's April-February finished steel exports slump 52%

FILE PHOTO: A worker grinds a metal window grill at a steel and iron manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad, India, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

09 Mar 2023 04:32PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 04:32PM)
NEW DELHI : India exported 52 per cent less finished steel from April to February than it did a year earlier, as slowing global demand hit shipments, according to government data seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The export volume was lower, at 5.9 million tonnes, despite the government's withdrawal of an export tax in November.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, also imports the alloy. In the April-February period it was a net exporter.

Major steelmakers reported a drop in profits in the December quarter, in part because the government in May imposed the tax, which applied to exports of some intermediate steel products, such as bars.

Most steel companies, including JSW Steel Ltd, India's biggest steelmaker by capacity, have projected a pick-up in exports in the current quarter.

Between April and February, India produced 109.35 million tonnes of finished steel, 6.2 per cent more than a year before, the data showed. Consumption rose by 11.6 per cent to 107.2 million tonnes.

India imported 5.6 million tonnes of finished steel during the period, up 29.5 per cent from a year earlier. Crude steel production was up 3.9 per cent, at 113.44 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters

