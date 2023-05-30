Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Atomberg Technologies raises $86 million in fresh funding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's Atomberg Technologies raises $86 million in fresh funding

30 May 2023 05:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : Indian home appliances company Atomberg Technologies on Monday said it has raised $86 million in a fresh funding round, led by Singapore's Temasek Capital and India-focused asset manager Steadview Capital Management LLC.

"With this round of fundraising, our focus is on enhancing product development and improving our product suite," Chief Executive Manoj Meena said in a statement.

Atomberg did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on its current valuation.

Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures Pte Ltd and Inflexor Ventures LLP, also participated in the Series C round via a mix of primary and secondary issuances, the company said.

Atomberg, which competes with Havells India Ltd and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd in its mainstay product - fans - reached a record revenue of 1 billion rupees ($12.23 million) in March, Chief Business Officer Arindam Paul said in a tweet.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.