India's August gold imports nearly double on price correction - government source
FILE PHOTO: A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

06 Sep 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 01:21PM)
MUMBAI : India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to their highest level in five months on an improvement in demand and as a correction in prices prompted jewellers to ramp up purchases for the festive season, a government source said.

India imported 121 tonnes of gold in August, compared to 63 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, August imports surged to US$6.7 billion from US$3.7 billion a year ago, he said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

