Business

India's Bharti Airtel signs deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet in India
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

11 Mar 2025 07:09PM
India's Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet in India.

Source: Reuters
