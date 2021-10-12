India's biggest port operator to shun cargo from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran

NEW DELHI: India's largest port operator has said it will not handle cargo from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan from next month following the seizure of almost three tonnes of heroin.

Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said Monday that its "trade advisory" will apply to all the terminals it operates including third-party terminals from Nov 15.

It did not give a reason but the decision follows the seizure of almost three tonnes (6,600 pounds) of heroin from two containers at the Mundra port off India's western coast in Gujarat state last month.

The consignment, which authorities said originated from Afghanistan, was worth an estimated US$2.65 billion, one of the biggest such hauls ever in the country.

Indian authorities had also seized heroin worth more than US$20 million and detained six Iranian men in a deep-sea drug bust off the Gujarat coast in September.