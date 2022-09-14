India's Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 billion rupees in FY22

BENGALURU : Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Byju's on Wednesday reported gross revenue of nearly 100 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) in fiscal year 2022, after posting a revenue of 24.28 billion rupees in the previous year.

Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at 45.30 billion rupees.

Further, the company said almost 40 per cent of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.

($1 = 79.4640 Indian rupees)

