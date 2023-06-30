Logo
Business

India's Byju's seeks investors for Aakash Education stake - ET Now
FILE PHOTO: Advertising hoardings of Byju's, an education technology company and one of India's biggest startups, pictured outside a branch in New Delhi, India, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 05:47PM
BENGALURU : Indian edtech startup Byju's is looking for potential investors to sell a portion of its stake in unit Aakash Education, ET Now reported on Friday citing sources.

Source: Reuters

