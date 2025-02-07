India's central bank delivers first rate cut in nearly 5 years

MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its key repo rate for the first time in nearly five years on Friday to provide stimulus to the sluggish economy, which is expected to grow at its slowest pace in four years in the current fiscal year.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI and three external members, cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent after having kept the rate unchanged for eleven straight policy meetings.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll, where 70 per cent of economists had predicted a quarter-point reduction, and marked the first reduction in India's key rate since May 2020.

All six MPC members voted to cut the repo rate and maintained its monetary policy stance at "neutral".

The MPC noted that though growth is expected to recover, it is much lower than last year and inflation dynamics have opened space for rate easing, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said in the first policy review since his appointment in December.

India's government has forecast annual growth of 6.4 per cent in the year ending in March, below the lower end of its initial projection, weighed by a weaker manufacturing sector and slower corporate investments. Growth is seen in a 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent range in the next fiscal year as well.

Though retail inflation is still well above the medium-term target of 4 per cent, it eased to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December and is seen gradually declining towards the target in coming months, analysts said, giving policymakers more room to manoeuvre.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up four basis points at 6.69 per cent after the announcement, while the rupee rose to 87.38. The benchmark equity indexes gained 0.2 per cent each post the announcement.