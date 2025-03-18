Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's central bank governor calls on banks to adopt AI to address consumer complaints
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's central bank governor calls on banks to adopt AI to address consumer complaints

India's central bank governor calls on banks to adopt AI to address consumer complaints

FILE PHOTO: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra waits to speak to the media after a news conference in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

18 Mar 2025 12:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India's central bank-regulated entities can leverage artificial intelligence internal controls to address consumer complaints on mis-selling and aggressive practices, central bank governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday.

Ninety-five commercial banks in India received over 10 million customer complaints in the 2023-2024 financial year, Malhotra said.

"With the rapidly growing customer base and expanding suite of products, this may grow if we do not get our act together," he added.

Financial institutions can use AI to analyse large volumes of data to detect spikes in issues such as ATM failures or erroneous charges, and receive pre-emptive alerts, Malhotra said in a speech.

AI-driven chatbots and voice recognition tools can also be used to eliminate language barriers in a linguistically diverse country like India, Malhotra added.

He also called for financial institutions to invest in human capital to improve customer service and grievance redressal processes.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement