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India's central bank mulls delay for some digital payments to curb fraud
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India's central bank mulls delay for some digital payments to curb fraud

India's central bank mulls delay for some digital payments to curb fraud

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 09:57PM
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April 9 : India's central bank on Wednesday suggested introducing a delay for certain digital payments above a threshold as part of measures to curb rising fraud, and sought stakeholder feedback on the proposals in a discussion paper.

The Reserve Bank of India outlined four possible safeguards, including a lag for certain authorised push-payment transactions above 10,000 rupees ($107.92), additional authentication for high-value transfers by vulnerable users, limits on credits into some bank accounts without enhanced checks, and customer-controlled safeguards such as disabling digital payment channels.

($1 = 92.6575 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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