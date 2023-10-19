Logo
Business

India's Coforge posts 16% jump in Q2 revenue, reiterates full-year forecast
19 Oct 2023 11:51AM
BENGALURU : Indian IT services company Coforge on Thursday reported a 16.2 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue and reiterated its revenue growth forecast for fiscal year 2024, aided by new deal wins amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to 22.76 billion rupees ($273.4 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30. However, its net profit fell 10 per cent to 1.81 billion rupees due to higher expenses.

Coforge's order intake for the quarter rose to $313 million, from $304 million last year.

For further result highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Coforge's results come at a time when Indian IT industry has been grappling with volatile macroeconomic situation as enterprises are scaling down and looking to conserve cash leading to delays in deal closures.

The company's revenue growth beat peers Tata Consultancy Services, which missed estimates and LTIMindtree, which posted a smaller 8.2 per cent increase.

It, however, lagged behind Persistent Systems, which posted an 18 per cent growth in revenue and a 20 per cent growth in profit.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment

12 months) months)

RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue profit Mean # of Stock to Div

growth growth rating analyst price yield

s target (%)

Coforge Ltd 28.92 17.92 15.59 28.89 BUY 27 0.98 1.38

Persistent Systems Ltd 34.30 21.51 15.54 24.16 HOLD 33 1.07 0.70

LTIMindtree Ltd 28.05 19.32 11.51 16.28 HOLD 35 0.97 1.15

Tech Mahindra Ltd 20.34 13.39 4.73 13.14 HOLD 39 1.03 2.67

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPTEMBER PERFORMANCE

- All data from LSEG

- $1 = 83.2540 Indian rupees

Source: Reuters

