Logo
Logo

Business

India's Coforge secures over $230 million AI transformation contract with European client
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Coforge secures over $230 million AI transformation contract with European client

India's Coforge secures over $230 million AI transformation contract with European client

A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Jul 2026 01:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 24 : India's Coforge said on Friday it had secured a five-year contract worth more than $230 million with a major European client, without naming the customer, for an AI-led business transformation program.

Here are the details:

• The IT services company said the engagement, one of its largest AI-led transformation deals in Europe, will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation and AI-enabled software development to modernize the client's business operations

• The contract is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort and speed up service delivery, Coforge said in an exchange filing

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Shares of Coforge extended gains to trade as much as 1.72 per cent higher at a session high of 1,464.70 rupees after the company announced the contract

• The deal reflects growing demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation as organizations move beyond pilot projects to broader AI adoption, Coforge's president and Europe business leader John Speight said

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement