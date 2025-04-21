Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's competition regulator clears Google's settlement plan in Android TV case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's competition regulator clears Google's settlement plan in Android TV case

India's competition regulator clears Google's settlement plan in Android TV case

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Alphabet logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Apr 2025 08:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India's competition regulator said on Monday that it had approved Google's settlement proposal in Android TV case.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement