Business

India's economic growth slows to 4.1% y/y in January-March quarter
Business

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies across central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

31 May 2022 08:13PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 08:13PM)
NEW DELHI : India's economic growth slowed to 4.1 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, the slowest pace in a year, official data on Tuesday showed, amid rising risks from higher prices of crude oil and commodities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy would grow 4 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, compared with an upwardly revised 5.4 per cent in the October-December period and 8.5 per cent in July-September.

Source: Reuters

