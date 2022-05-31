India's economy grows at 4.1% y/y in March qtr, slowest pace in a year

NEW DELHI :India's economic growth slipped to 4.1 per cent year-on-year in January -March, data showed on Tuesday, dragged down by soaring prices that could make the central bank's task of taming inflation without hitting growth more difficult.

Gross domestic product grew 4.1 per cent year-on-year in January-March quarter, the data showed, in line with 4 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and below 5.4 per cent growth in Oct-December and growth of 8.4 per cent in July-Sept.

India also revised its annual GDP estimates for the fiscal year, predicting 8.7 per cent growth, lower than its earlier estimate of 8.9 per cent.

The economy's near-term prospects have been darkened by a spike in retail inflation, which hit an eight-year high of 7.8 per cent in April. The surge in energy and commodity prices following the Ukraine crisis is also putting a squeeze on economic activity.

Garima Kapoor, economist Institutional Securities at Elara Capital said a slowdown in global growth, elevated energy prices, a rising interest rate cycle and a tightening of financial conditions would be key headwinds.

She revised down economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year starting April to 7.5 per cent year-on-year from an earlier estimate of 7.8 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month raised the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points in an unscheduled meeting, and its Monetary Policy Committee has signalled it will front-load more rate hikes to tame prices.

The rupee's more than 4 per cent depreciation against the U.S. dollar this year has also made imported items costlier, prompting the federal government to restrict wheat and sugar exports and cut fuel taxes, joining the RBI in the battle against inflation.

Rising energy and food prices have hit consumer spending- which accounts for 55 per cent of the economy - while most companies increasingly pass on rising input costs to consumers.

Manufacturing output contracted 0.2 per cent year-on-year in the three months ending in March, compared with expansion of 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter, the data showed.

High-frequency indicators showed supply shortages and higher input prices were weighing on output in the mining, construction and manufacturing sector, even as credit growth has picked up and states are spending more.

Indian consumer sentiment slid in early May, dipping for the second month in a row, as rising fuel prices and broader inflation hit household finances, according to a Refinitiv Ipsos Indian survey.

Unemployment rose to 7.83 per cent in April from 7.57 per cent in March, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based private think tank.