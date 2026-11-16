India's Fractal in talks with up to 25 AI startups for acquisitions, CEO says

Nov 16 : Enterprise AI firm Fractal Analytics is actively talking to 20 to 25 startups to potentially acquire them, its CEO told Reuters, as it seeks to deepen its vertical-specific capabilities and gain early access to frontier AI models.

Fractal, India's first publicly listed pure-play AI company, helps clients, including Citibank and Nestle, make business decisions using data analytics and AI. It reported profit of 812 million rupees ($8.63 million) and revenue of 9.57 billion rupees for the quarter ended September 30.

Acquisitions and partnerships are a major vehicle of growth for Fractal, said group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni.

The firm is evaluating startups in healthcare, as well as agentic AI and AI engineering companies, to access good engineering talent and harness relationships that the target startups have with large cloud computing firms and frontier labs, he said.

The company does not have a target, but is open to acquisitions of up to 10 billion rupees, he said, adding that the firm evaluated about 800 targets over the last 12 months.

"There is no lower floor for (acquisitions). Our sweet spot is between $50 million and $100 million (for) what we would spend," said Velamakanni.

Earlier in November, it acquired Geneva-based analytics firm PricingOne via a subsidiary, Asper, for 1.32 million Swiss francs ($1.57 million).

Nearly half of all M&A deals in the last two fiscal years among Indian IT and tech companies involved AI and allied technologies, with most acquisitions being used to find specialised talent and access clients faster, according to research from Indian ratings agency Crisil Ratings.

AI is getting better at doing longer-horizon tasks and solving more complex problems, and the cost of using it is continuously dropping, spurring greater demand for enterprise AI solutions, Velamakanni said.

The upcoming IPO of frontier AI model company Anthropic will be a major tailwind for AI companies, including Fractal, if it succeeds, he said, but warned that there were structural risks with the level of debt that US companies have taken on to build out AI infrastructure.

"The structural risk that the (US) economy has ... is that it's very much driven by AI growth today," he said. "But that doesn't mean that need (for AI) will come down or that companies are not going to spend on AI."

($1 = 94.1200 Indian rupees)

($1 = 0.8384 Swiss francs)