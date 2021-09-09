Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's fuel demand rose 10.9 pct y/y in August
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's fuel demand rose 10.9 pct y/y in August

India's fuel demand rose 10.9 pct y/y in August

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

09 Sep 2021 02:14PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 02:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India's fuel demand rose 10.9 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.00 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.0 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.69 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.4 percent to 2.33 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.1 percent to 1.02 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.1 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 8.0 percent in August.

(Bengaluru Commodities Desk)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us