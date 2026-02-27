Logo
India's GDP growth estimated at 7.8% in Oct-Dec following data revamp
A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stands guard at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, India, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

27 Feb 2026 06:46PM
NEW DELHI, Feb 27 : India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in October-December from the same period a year earlier, after posting 8.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter, the government said on Friday, as it unveiled a revised series of national output data.

For the full fiscal year ending in March, the government expects the South Asian economy to have grown by 7.6 per cent, the National Statistics Office said. It had been forecast to grow by 7.4 per cent under the old data series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has undertaken to revamp economic data, including for inflation and gross domestic product, by expanding the sources of information and updating the base year to 2022-23, among other changes. The adjustments aim to address criticism of outdated data practices and enhance accuracy.

Source: Reuters
