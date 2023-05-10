Logo
Business

India's Go First airline granted bankruptcy protection
India to decide on Go First bankruptcy, lessors seeking planes fear impact

FILE PHOTO: Empty seats are seen at a Go First ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
FILE PHOTO: A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircraft is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
10 May 2023 01:57PM
NEW DELHI :An Indian tribunal on Wednesday granted bankruptcy protection to Go Airlines (India) Ltd, a move that will help the country's fourth-largest carrier attempt to revive itself but complicate foreign lessors' efforts to repossess their planes.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, has said its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. The U.S. engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has called the claims without evidence.

Source: Reuters

