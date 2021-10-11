Logo
India's govt says volatile crude oil prices pose concerns for economy
India's govt says volatile crude oil prices pose concerns for economy

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

11 Oct 2021 02:34PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 02:28PM)
NEW DELHI : Volatility in the prices of crude oil, edible oils and metal products pose concerns for India's economy, though inflation is expected to ease in coming months, a government report said on Monday.

"India is well-placed on the path to swift recovery with growth impulses visibly transmitted to all sectors of the economy," a report released by the finance ministry said.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee left policy interest rates unchanged on Friday, lowering its retail inflation projections to 5.3per cent from 5.7per cent for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, while warning about the risk of higher fuel prices.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

