India's HCL Technologies raises 2023 revenue growth target on order strength

BENGALURU : IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue growth forecast and reported a 7.1 per cent rise in September-quarter profit, helped by a rise in new order wins.

The Noida-based company raised its fiscal 2023 revenue growth forecast to 13.5 per cent to 14.5 per cent from 12 per cent to 14 per cent on a constant currency basis, citing strong order bookings and pipeline.

Indian IT services companies' profit jumped last year as they rode the pandemic-driven demand, but results this quarter have been mixed.

While Wipro posted a drop in profit, Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest IT services provider, beat profit estimates but warned of weakness in long-term deals.

Recession-wary U.S. and European clients are expected to tighten their budgets, which will hit profits at Indian IT services firms.

HCL narrowed its earnings before income tax (EBIT) margins for year-ending March 2023 to 18 per cent to 19 per cent from previous forecast of 18 per cent to 20 per cent.

EBIT margins for the second quarter ending Sept. 30 stood at 18 per cent, up from 17 per cent in the previous quarter.

The value of HCL's new deal wins for the quarter stood at $2.38 billion, an increase of 6 per cent from the year ago period.

"Our services business grew 5.3 per cent QoQ and 18.9 per cent YoY in constant currency, led by strong demand for cloud, engineering and digital services," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

HCL said its net profit rose 7.1 per cent to 34.89 billion Indian rupees ($424.18 million) for the second quarter. Analysts had expected a profit of 34.08 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.5 per cent to 246.86 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.2520 Indian rupees)