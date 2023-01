BENGALURU : Shares of Indian IT major HCLTech fell as much as 2.6 per cent on Friday after lowering its revenue growth outlook for this fiscal year and flagging delays in decision making by its European clients.

The Noida-based company on Thursday lowered its revenue growth projection for the fiscal year ending March 31 to 13.5-14 per cent from 13.5 per cent to 14.5 per cent previously.