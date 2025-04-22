India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees 2-5% growth in FY26

BENGALURU :HCLTech, India's third-largest software services provider, posted slightly lower-than-expected revenue for the January-to-March quarter, as global macroeconomic uncertainties hit demand.

India's $283 billion IT sector is staring at a slowdown as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy threatens to hurt growth in the world's largest economy.

HCLTech's consolidated revenue rose 6.1 per cent to 302.46 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) in the fourth fiscal quarter. Analysts on average expected revenue of 302.75 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent for fiscal year 2026 that started on April 1. The range is broader than the 3 per cent to 5 per cent growth expected by analysts.

HCLTech's quarterly net profit rose 8.1 per cent to 43.07 billion rupees, compared with analysts' mean estimate of 43.56 billion rupees.

Deal wins for the quarter stood at $3 billion, compared with $2.1 billion a year ago.

Industry leader Tata Consultancy Services missed its quarterly earnings estimates and warned about clients delaying decision-making in discretionary projects. Larger peer Infosys has forecast flat to 3 per cent revenue growth for fiscal year 2026.

($1 = 85.1710 Indian rupees)