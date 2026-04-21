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India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue view
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India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue view

India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue view

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of HCLTech logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Apr 2026 08:37PM
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BENGALURU, April 21 : India's HCLTech posted a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as clients held back tech spends due to geopolitical headwinds.

The country's third-largest IT services firm posted a consolidated revenue of 339.81 billion rupees ($3.63 billion), a 12.3 per cent rise, in the January-March quarter.

Data compiled by LSEG showed that analysts, on average, expected 342.36 billion rupees, which also factors in the 4 per cent fall of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar in the January-March quarter.

($1 = 93.5000 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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