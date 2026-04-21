India's HCLTech misses Q4 revenue view

BENGALURU, April 21 : India's HCLTech posted a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as clients held back tech spends due to geopolitical headwinds.

The country's third-largest IT services firm posted a consolidated revenue of 339.81 billion rupees ($3.63 billion), a 12.3 per cent rise, in the January-March quarter.

Data compiled by LSEG showed that analysts, on average, expected 342.36 billion rupees, which also factors in the 4 per cent fall of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar in the January-March quarter.

($1 = 93.5000 Indian rupees)