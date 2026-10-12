India's HCLTech signs a pact with Anthropic, to set up business unit

BENGALURU, Oct 12 : India's HCLTech on Monday signed a partnership Anthropic to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance.

• HCLTech will establish a dedicated business unit with a centre of excellence to build Agentic AI solutions.

• HCLTech’s teams will build industry solutions and embed Anthropic's products such as Claude, Cowork and Claude Code.

• The country's third-largest IT services firm will announce its second quarter results later in the day.