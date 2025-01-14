India's HCLTech drops 8% after Q3 revenue misses estimates

HCLTech, India's no. 3 software services provider, plunged 8 per cent on Tuesday after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue and as a slew of brokerages cut their ratings on the shares. The company on Monday reported a 5.1 per cent rise in consolidated revenue to 298.9 billion rupees ($3.45 billion), missing analysts' expectations of 300.68 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG. At least 11 brokerages cut ratings on the stock post earnings, while four cut their price targets.

($1 = 86.5160 Indian rupees)