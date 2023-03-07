Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's HDB Financial Services flags data breach at service provider
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's HDB Financial Services flags data breach at service provider

07 Mar 2023 11:53PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : HDB Financial Services, the non-bank lending unit of India's top private lender HDFC Bank, said on Tuesday there was a data breach at one of its service providers which processes customer information.

"We have taken immediate steps to secure the service provider's system to prevent any further unauthorized access," HDB said in an emailed statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the nature of the data breach and how many customers were affected.

HDB is working with a regulator and an office of the government to investigate the incident, it said.

HDFC Bank said it was not affected by the incident.

"We wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident of our systems," the bank said in an emailed statement.

Details of the breach were first reported by online media platform Yourstory. 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.