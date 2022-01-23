Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's HDFC Capital raises US$1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's HDFC Capital raises US$1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing

India's HDFC Capital raises US$1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing

HDFC Bank chairman Deepak Parekh speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, Sep 4, 2008. (File photo: Reuters/Punit Paranjpe)

23 Jan 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 11:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: India's HDFC Capital, a private equity investment manager, said on Sunday (Jan 23) it has raised US$1.8 billion from investors, led by a unit of sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), for its third low-cost housing fund.

This includes an upfront amount of US$1.2 billion with an additional US$600 million committed towards reinvestment of the principal amount, the company said in a statement.

HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 3 will provide long-term finance to develop about 280 million square feet of affordable and mid-income housing projects across India. It will also invest in low-cost housing-related technology companies, it said.

A unit of lender Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Capital has a long-term plan to fund the development of one million affordable homes in India, in line with prime minister Narendra Modi's 'Housing for All' campaign.

"In India, housing will play an even more important role as a catalyst for growth," said Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC, in the statement.

Together with its first two funds, in which ADIA has also invested, HDFC Capital has a US$3 billion funding platform, making it one of the biggest in the world for affordable housing.

This builds on the success of previous funds, and addresses the significant demand for affordable housing in India, said Khadem AlRemeithi, executive director, real estate and infrastructure department, ADIA.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Housing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us