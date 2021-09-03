Logo
India's HDFC Life Insurance to buy Exide Life for US$915 million
03 Sep 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 11:34AM)
BENGALURU : HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it will buy the life insurance unit of battery maker Exide Industries Ltd for 66.87 billion rupees (US$915.50 million), as it seeks to increase its customer base.

As part of the deal, HDFC Life will issue 87 million shares to Exide Industries at 685 rupees per share and a cash payout of 7.26 billion rupees, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6d39f86a-c233-4140-8aa2-3830fafa991a.pdf.

Exide Life will be merged into HDFC Life after the acquisition is completed.

Exide Industries has till date made a total investment of 16.8 billion rupees in Exide life.

"It (the deal) would enhance insurance penetration and further our purpose of providing financial protection to a wider customer base," HDFC Life Chairman Deepak Parekh said.

(US$1 = 73.0420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

