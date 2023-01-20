Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's HDFC Life reports 15% jump in Q3 profit as premiums climb
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India's HDFC Life reports 15% jump in Q3 profit as premiums climb

20 Jan 2023 05:23PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : HDFC Life Insurance Co reported a 15 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, driven by higher income from premiums and its investments and said it expects to sell more policies in the next few quarters.

"Insurance as a sector continues to be a beneficiary of a relatively robust economy, stable savings trends and favourable regulatory regime," Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive, said in a statement.

Though growth in retail protection was tepid on a year-over-year basis, it rose 13 per cent sequentially, said Padalkar.

"... we expect individual protection to continue picking up in the coming quarters."

The Mumbai-based insurer said profit rose to 3.15 billion rupees ($38.8 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.74 billion rupees a year ago.

Its net premium income rose 18.6 per cent to 143.79 billion rupees, while income from investments more than doubled to 49.28 billion rupees.

HDFC Life's total annualised premium equivalent for the nine-month period grew 21.9 per cent to 81.74 billion rupees.

In that same period, HDFC Life's new business margins - a measure of the expected profitability of new business - grew by 26.5 per cent.

This includes the impact of its merger with Exide Life Insurance, which closed in the quarter. ($1 = 81.1240 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.