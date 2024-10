Infosys, India's No.2 IT services exporter, beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, helped by a recovery in demand from its key financial industry clients.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at 409.86 billion rupees ($4.88 billion) for the July-September quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 408.09 billion rupees, as per LSEG data. ($1 = 84.0340 Indian rupees)