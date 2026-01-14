India's Infosys beats Q3 revenue view; ups annual forecast range

BENGALURU, Jan 14 : Infosys reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by a pickup in tech demand from its financial services clients.

Revenue at India's second-largest IT services provider rose 8.9 per cent to 454.79 billion rupees ($5.04 billion) in the October-December period.

Analysts on average had estimated revenue of 452.27 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company revised its revenue growth forecast for the fiscal year ending 2026 to 3 per cent-3.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 2 per cent-3 per cent.

Three brokerages had expected the company to narrow the range to 2.5 per cent-3 per cent.

Revenue at its financial services segment, which accounts for nearly a third of its revenue, was up 3.9 per cent. The communications segment rose the most at 9.9 per cent.

The company also won AI-led deals with companies such as software giant Adobe and German conglomerate Siemens AG in 2025.

Last month, bellwether Accenture beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue, bouyed by robust demand for its artificial intelligence-driven IT services.

The Bengaluru-based tech major's net profit fell 2.2 per cent to 66.54 billion rupees in the three-month period, below the 73.79 billion rupees expected by analysts, as per LSEG data.

It includes a one-time impact of 12.89 billion rupees on account of India's new labour codes enacted in November 2025.

Large order bookings, or deals over $30 million, stood at $4.8 billion during the quarter, compared to $3.1 billion in the previous quarter and $2.5 billion in the year-ago period.

In the reported quarter, Infosys won a $ 1.6 billion deal with UK's National Health Service.

Peers Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech both surpassed their revenue estimates on Monday, helped by AI-led demand.

($1 = 90.2990 Indian rupees)