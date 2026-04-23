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India's Infosys beats quarterly revenue view, pegs fiscal 2027 growth at 1.5%-3.5%
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India's Infosys beats quarterly revenue view, pegs fiscal 2027 growth at 1.5%-3.5%

India's Infosys beats quarterly revenue view, pegs fiscal 2027 growth at 1.5%-3.5%

FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand at the Infosys kiosk at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

23 Apr 2026 07:37PM
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BENGALURU, April 23 : Infosys, India's second-largest IT services firm, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, aided by a pickup in demand from its banking, energy and communication segments.

The company forecasted 1.5 per cent-3.5 per cent revenue growth for the fiscal 2027, missing brokerages' estimate of 2 per cent-4 per cent for the year.

Revenue for the three months ended March rose 13.4 per cent to 464.02 billion rupees ($4.93 billion), surpassing analysts' average estimate of 460.30 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 94.1050 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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