India's Infosys beats quarterly revenue view, pegs fiscal 2027 growth at 1.5%-3.5%

BENGALURU, April 23 : Infosys, India's second-largest IT services firm, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, aided by a pickup in demand from its banking, energy and communication segments.

The company forecasted 1.5 per cent-3.5 per cent revenue growth for the fiscal 2027, missing brokerages' estimate of 2 per cent-4 per cent for the year.

Revenue for the three months ended March rose 13.4 per cent to 464.02 billion rupees ($4.93 billion), surpassing analysts' average estimate of 460.30 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 94.1050 Indian rupees)